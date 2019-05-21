Killeen police on Tuesday were continuing to investigate a shooting from the weekend that injured two teenagers.
The two males, a 16- and 17 year-old, were found in the 1700 block of Kirk Street with gunshot wounds on Sunday at approximately 7:24 p.m.
The victims were transported to Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers were told that the victims were walking in the 2800 block of Lake Road when they were shot by an unknown person.
KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the shooting. The ID of the shooter is unknown, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.