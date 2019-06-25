Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest was issued at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was issued at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was issued at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Hallmark Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was issued at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Branch Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:46 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Branch Drive and Lake Road.
Possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 8:12 p.m. Monday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:28 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 3:11 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Rocky Lane.
Display of a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 1:25 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
A city warrant was issued at 12:02 p.m. Monday near the intersection of North 2nd Avenue and Young Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at noon Monday in the 800 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Expired license plates were reported at 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:36 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 8th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North 8th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:50 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact was reported at 11:36 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Theft was reported at 2:34 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 3:49 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue D.
Possession of a controlled substance group 3 under 28 grams was reported at 10:29 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:02 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Nauert Street.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 6:55 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Pecan Street.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West 3rd Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:31 p.m. Monday on Landon Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 5:00 p.m. Monday on Hillcrest Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 8:31 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Harker Heights
Display of expired license plates was reported at 1:16 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 5:22 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest was reported at 6:44 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of 121 Loop.
A theft was reported at 7:21 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Knights Way.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Property theft was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Prospector Trail.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest was issued at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.