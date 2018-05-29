Two 17-year-old women from Killeen are accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver’s van on Sunday, police said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned De’Jana Mont’e Williams and Fe’Yana Shamauria T’Azia Lewis on Monday and gave each $100,000 bonds for the state jail felony charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to court records.
Both Williams and Lewis were listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
The victim was delivering a pizza to a place in Killeen “when she observed an individual jump into her van,” the arrest affidavit states. “Two other individuals then got into her van as it was being driven away and she heard a female laughing.”
Police said both Williams and Lewis admitted to getting into the van but another person they would not name actually took the vehicle. “They both admitted they went through items in the vehicle and threw the purse of the owner of the van out the window while they were driving around,” according to the affidavit.
Police said Williams and Lewis admitted to fleeing from the van when a Killeen police officer tried to stop it.
Also arraigned, in unrelated cases, were:
Kemori Ayana Brown, 18, on a charge of assault on a public servant. Brown was given a $100,000 bond.
Deborah Renee White-Smith, 45, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine less than 1 gram. White-Smith was given a $20,000 bond.
Clinton Anthony Fabian, 37, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Fabian was given a $20,000 bond.
Tiffany Lacole Barnwell, 29, on a charge of possession of cocaine more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. Barnwell was given a $50,000 bond.
