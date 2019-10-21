Two women were in Bell County Jail on Monday after allegedly beating a 12-year-old child with clubs.

Chonda Chere Edmond, 44, of Killeen, and Kyhirah Yasmin Clemons, 32, of Killeen, were arrested Saturday and charged with injury to a child — intentional bodily injury after allegedly driving to the school the child was at and beating the victim with “objects that looked like baseball bats.”

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.