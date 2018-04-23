A Harker Heights man accused of murder was arrested in California on Friday and is being held in the Orange County Central Jail awaiting extradition to Texas, according to Harker Heights police on Monday.
Joseph Manuel Blas, 26, is accused of murdering Thomas Raymond West, 35, on March 10 in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Indian Trail. Police responding to a shots fired call at 6:46 p.m. found West on the ground “bleeding from entry and exit gunshot wounds in the abdomen and the hip,” according to the Harker Heights Police Department press release. “Officers applied pressure to the wounds while talking to him. Harker Heights EMS arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures; however, the victim succumbed to the wounds.”
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for murder from Bill Cooke, Bell County Justice of the Peace, on March 12.
Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force arrested Blas.
“The Harker Heights Police extend their gratitude to the U.S. Marshal’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and all those who assisted in providing information and help in the investigation and capture of the suspect,” said Sgt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.