U.S. Marshals on Monday afternoon arrested a Colorado man on several warrants from that state, including one charge of attempted murder, according to officials.
Jerenzo Kyles, 23, had a federal warrant on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on an initial home invasion charge.
“We received a request from the FBI to help arrest this man out of Colorado Springs,” said Dan Phillips, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal out of the Waco office, on Tuesday.
During an alleged home invasion, “Kyles and other suspects shot a neighbor who tried to help, but according to reports, the neighbor lived,” Phillips said.
Phillips said Kyles, formerly in the U.S. Army, had returned to Killeen because he was stationed at Fort Hood in the past and had friends and family in the area.
Kyles was in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond amount was listed as unavailable.
