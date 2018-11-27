A 52-year-old Killeen woman Saturday evening was found with methamphetamine in her purse, according to police.
Melissa Ann Tavidian was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Tuesday and faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine in an amount less than 1 gram. Her bond was set at $20,000.
On Saturday, police were patrolling in Killeen when they observed Tavidian sitting on the corner of an abandoned business at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
During the conversation, the contents of Tavidian’s purse were searched, the affidavit said. A meth pipe was reportedly found, in addition to two small bags of a substance that reportedly tested positive for meth.
The estimated weight of the meth, police say, was under 1 gram.
