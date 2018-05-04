It wasn’t exactly a clean finish at a local car wash Thursday evening for one Killeen man accused of evading arrest.
Efrem Edwards, 22, was arrested and faces a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
A Killeen police detective observed a vehicle they believed was being driven by a wanted felon. That detective then dispatched for an officer, who followed the vehicle.
The officer turned on emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, but Edwards quickly turned into a parking lot and then accelerated onto another road, according to the affidavit.
Edwards was allegedly traveling at speeds between 85-100 mph, drove through multiple red lights and then crashed the vehicle into a curb and a concrete wall at a local car wash. He then ran from the vehicle, and was eventually arrested, police said.
Edwards was not the wanted felon the detective originally believed to be driving the vehicle, but Edwards had multiple outstanding warrants in Bell County and out of state.
His bail is set at $50,000.
Also arraigned Friday on unrelated charges:
Steven Massingill, 48, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Nickimarie Koepp, 24, on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Joshua Brown, 25, on a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit theft.
