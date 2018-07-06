A 27-year-old Killeen woman was accused of stabbing a family member after a verbal argument and struggle Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown arraigned Sparkles Sharman Allen, who faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Allen was booked in the Bell County Jail Friday afternoon with $75,000 in bonds.
On Thursday, Killeen officers were dispatched to Metroplex Hospital for a reported stabbing and spoke with Allen’s family member, who said Allen had cut and stabbed him with a small knife in their home.
Officers went to their home and spoke with Allen, who admitted to the stabbing, according to the affidavit.
Police located several areas in the home that contained evidence of the alleged assault. Allen reportedly told officers where the knife used was, and officers recovered the knife.
A family friend was also interviewed by police, who reported he had been called by the victim to check on Allen's children. The victim told him he had been stabbed by Allen, according to the affidavit.
