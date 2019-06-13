Police said Thursday there have not been any arrests in conjunction with a shooting last weekend that left two wounded.
Both victims have been released from the hospital, according to Sgt. Kevin Miller with the Copperas Cove Police Department.
At approximately 12:18 a.m. Sunday police were called in reference to shots being fired.
An altercation broke out at 314 Cove Terrace and individuals moved to the parking lot where multiple shots were fired, according to a press release from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
The police department received a call from AdventHealth stating that one victim was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and it was later learned that there were two victims being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
