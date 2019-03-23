BELTON — Two Bell County jailers arrested earlier this week were fired by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in connection with the alleged assault of inmate Jvareus Aquer Pratt, 23, of Temple.
The former jailers — Kelvin Miller and Terrance Jamal Gardner — reportedly were seen in jail videos as they punched an inmate with closed fists on his head and torso, an affidavit and complaint said. They also reportedly kicked him in the head, neck and chest while he was in handcuffed with his hands behind his back, the video showed.
It wasn’t until Pratt’s family told Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange about Pratt’s injuries that an investigation was begun. Pratt’s mother, Jeanette Cooper, and other family members complained to the jail, to Lange personally and finally to other agencies to find some kind of protection and justice for Pratt.
Lange and the jail administration started an internal investigation that turned up “some disturbing events that warranted the notification of the Texas Rangers,” Maj. T.J. Cruz of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
Texas Ranger Adam Russell documented the injuries of Pratt with photos and talked to Pratt to find out what happened to him.
Russell watched a CD of the jail’s security video and looked at supplemental reports that identified the responsible jailers as Miller, 34, and Gardner, 28, both of Killeen.
His conclusion was that Miller and Gardner intentionally assaulted and injured Pratt while he was “restrained and defenseless” — a Class A misdemeanor — and violated Pratt’s civil rights while he was in custody — also a Class A misdemeanor.
Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols didn’t return a call by press time Friday.
Miller and Gardner both were arrested and charged in connection with their treatment of Pratt. They were released from the Bell County Jail after they each posted bonds totaling $10,000.
The incident
Sgt. Justin Kelly said in his report that deputies went to Pratt’s cell at about 3:45 a.m. on March 14. Pratt said he’d taken methamphetamine and was “paranoid and unruly.” Pratt barricaded himself in his cell and covered his window with clothes and bedding. Deputies couldn’t see Pratt to check on him because there are no cameras in the cells. The deputies tried to restrain and move Pratt to a padded cell from which they could videotape him, according to the affidavit.
No mention was made in Russell’s report about how Pratt got methamphetamine, how much he took or from whom he obtained it. The sheriff’s department didn’t answer those Telegram questions on Friday.
Once the door opened, Pratt reportedly resisted and escaped the deputies. He ran but was caught. Kelly said Pratt hit Miller in his mouth with a closed fist as he kicked and fought deputies. At that point, Miller used his taser, Pratt was subdued and handcuffed behind his back.
Pratt was taken to the other cell and, once he was in the cell, Kelly said he saw Gardner and Miller kick and punch him with their fists on his head and torso — while Pratt was restrained.
Russell said the video — which lasted for a total of 18 minutes — showed the same things Kelly told him.
The Telegram requested for a copy of the video by filing an open records request. Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox on Friday sent the Telegram a copy of a letter to the Texas attorney general’s office that asked for the video to be withheld because of an investigation.
The video
Russell said in the affidavit the video began with Pratt running from officers and being tased off-camera, then showed he was subdued.
Kelly said the intent was to take off Pratt’s handcuffs and leave the new cell, but some of the deputies escalated the situation.
Gardner and another jailer reportedly took Pratt into the cell, and Pratt didn’t roll over onto his stomach. His head, stomach and torso were exposed and he couldn’t defend himself because he was cuffed. The deputies tried to roll Pratt onto his stomach, and Miller went into the cell and kicked Pratt around his head or chest. He then jumped onto Pratt and hit him with a closed fist in the head and neck. A jailer put his hand on Miller, seemingly to try to get him to stop punching Pratt, according to Russell.
Gardner reportedly joined in, punching Pratt with closed fists in the torso — at least six or seven times. A jailer put his hand on Gardner as if to stop him.
Since they couldn’t get the handcuffs off Pratt, he was left in the cell and the door was locked. Pratt’s handcuffs were taken off about 45 minutes later, Kelly told Russell.
Kelly said he wasn’t sure when or if Pratt was medically treated, he told Russell. Russell was told Pratt’s and Miller’s alleged injuries weren’t photographed or documented.
Pratt said he wasn’t seen by medical staff or for mental issues.
Cruz said Pratt was seen by medical staff, but he didn’t answer an emailed Telegram question sent Thursday that asked if Pratt was later examined by doctors at a local hospital.
Pratt’s statement
Pratt told Russell he took drugs and believed the deputies were going to let inmates into his cell to gang rape him. He said that’s why he barricaded himself in the cell.
One of the “black deputies” grabbed Pratt by the back of the neck and pulled him out of the cell. Pratt first said he didn’t resist, but then said he held onto the jail doors because he was afraid, the affidavit said.
Pratt said he did run and stiff-armed one of the jailers, but added that he didn’t hit anyone, the affidavit said. He remembered being tased and handcuffed. Pratt then said he was taken into the next cell and attacked by the deputies.
Pratt’s injuries included three bruises under his right eye in the shape of knuckles, a scabbed abrasions on his left cheek and left ear, multiple large bruises on left shoulder and arm, scratches and abrasions on his left arm near the elbow, scratches and ligature marks on both wrists from the handcuffs, scratches and abrasions on his back left flank, small dried scabs on his back that were probably from the taser and a swollen and bruised knee, the affidavit said.
Pratt said he wanted to get medical help because he believed he had post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. He said he’d been transferred from the Central Jail to the Loop Jail to be seen by a mental health specialist, Pratt told Russell.
Pratt, booked into the jail on Feb. 27, was still in the Bell County Jail on Friday, held on two bonds that totaled $125,000 for the two third-degree felonies.
