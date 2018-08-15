A man was arrested after police said he left a threatening voicemail on a Killeen code enforcement officer’s phone.
Trevor Daniel Keller, 37, was arraigned on Wednesday by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, who imposed a $50,000 bond on the felony charge. Keller was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
On July 5, Killeen police received a report of a threat made to a code enforcement employee with the city, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim said he went to the property of the suspect regarding a city code violation. Later a letter was sent notifying Keller of the violation, police said.
The victim “then received a voicemail from the suspect, identifying himself as Trevor Keller, which stated, ‘Anybody that enters my property without my authority, I guarantee will get shot.’”
The voicemail was left on the victim's work phone number.
Police said that a threat to be shot would prevent the code enforcement officer from performing his duties.
”The suspect admitted (to police) to making the threat after receiving the letter from the city of Killeen,” according to the affidavit.
Also arraigned, in an unrelated case, was:
Frederick Dean Perry, 58, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Perry was given a $70,000 bond on the charge and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
