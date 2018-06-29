A Waco woman pleaded guilty to two Harker Heights murder charges on Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court of Judge John Gauntt, an official said Friday.
Olishea Lashawn Smith, 30, has been in the Bell County Jail since March 7, 2017, on $400,000 in bonds including both felony offenses, according to jail records.
Smith was accused of shooting and killing two men on March 4, 2017, at a Harker Heights nightclub, allegedly over a dice game dispute. She was indicted on May 24 on two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of Dexter Lamont Prather, 42, of Waco, and Damion Hopkins, 27, of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Hopkins, who was married and has three sons, was a Temple native.
”Both cases are first-degree felonies and carry a sentencing range of 5 years to 99 years or life in prison,” said Michael Waldman, Bell County assistant district attorney, who is prosecuting the cases.
The case was not part of a plea deal arrangement and Smith is set to be sentenced in September in the same court, Waldman said.
“A pre-sentence investigation report will be prepared and both sides are expected to call witnesses during the sentencing hearing,” he said. Smith’s defense attorney is David Hudson of Waco.
Prather and Hopkins were reportedly involved in an altercation at Club Empire at 300 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights when they were shot.
A surveillance video provided by one of the club’s managers showed that at about 5:15 a.m., a woman later identified as Smith, pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds that hit Hopkins and Prather. Smith then left the club, an arrest affidavit said.
Smith wore a distinctive colored dress that later helped witnesses identify her as the woman they saw fire the shots. The witnesses looked at a known photo of the woman and compared it to the woman in the video, and they all identified Smith as the one who pulled the gun out and shot and killed Hopkins.
Family and friends rushed Hopkins to Seton Medical Center–Harker Heights, where he died. Prather died at the scene.
Both men were pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown.
Smith later surrendered to Harker Heights police detectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.