TEMPLE — A man sought by Bell County law enforcement agencies on local and federal warrants was arrested Sunday after Temple Police found him asleep in a cemetery.
Eric Anzaldua, also known as Chucky, was in the Bell County Jail Monday with bonds that totaled $142,500.
Anzaldua was listed with two third-degree felony holds, one out of the Temple Police Department and one from the U.S. Marshals Service.
In addition, Anzaldua is charged with a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and three Class A misdemeanors.
Anzaldua was reportedly found asleep Saturday in a black Ford pickup by an officer doing a welfare check in the 8500 block of Airport Road by the Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery. The officer recognized Anzaldua and knew he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The officer asked the driver his name, and he said it was Joey Anthony Anzaldua and gave a birth date. The officer knew the information wasn’t correct and gave Anzaldua several chances to give the correct name. After giving the wrong information several times, he admitted he was Eric Lee Anzaldua and gave the correct birth date.
The dispatcher told the officer Anzaldua had several warrants, and he was arrested and taken to the jail.
Prior arrests
Anzaldua admitted on April 5, 2017, to a Bell County deputy that he had a warrant through the U.S. Marshals Service, an affidavit said.
A deputy said he saw the driver of a vehicle commit several traffic offenses in Pendleton and tried to stop the vehicle. However, the driver — later identified as Anzaldua — allegedly fled in the vehicle, drove on the wrong side of the road, ran many stop signs, drove at reckless speeds and then went onto Interstate 35. Once on I-35, Andaldua reportedly drove at speeds reaching 100 mph.
Several law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit until the vehicle pulled off the highway in Belton and stopped. Anzaldua said, without being asked, that he had a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed and Anzaldua was arrested. He was charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, the affidavit said.
Belton incident
Anzaldua was initially named as the alleged shooter in an Aug. 8 incident at the Harris Community Center in Belton. He was only charged with deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor, and his bail was set at $50,000.
City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the Belton Police Department submits cases to the Bell County District Attorney or County Attorney, and those offices make the “prosecutorial decisions.”
Andaluza was booked on Feb. 14 into the Bell County Jail. The District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case, according to records Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox found Monday.
District Attorney Henry Garza said Monday he didn’t know the outcome of the deadly conduct charge. The assistant district attorney who had that information was selecting a jury for a murder case, Garza said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety criminal record website showed Anzaldua had a history of felony and misdemeanor convictions that began when he was a juvenile.
He committed burglary of a building, a state jail felony, on Sept. 23, 2006. He was convicted and sentenced to five years probation. However, his probation was revoked and Anzaldua was sentenced to 20 months in state jail.
Anzaldua was twice found guilty of misdemeanor theft and once for failure to ID fugitive give false information.
