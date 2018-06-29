On Wednesday, a warrant was issued for Michael Wayne Ellis, the suspect in the robbery of the Sonic restaurant in Salado on June 22.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Salado Police Department.
The Salado Sonic at 1110 N. Robertson Road was robbed at gunpoint just after opening the morning of June 22, around 6:15 a.m., Salado Police Chief Rick Ashe said, previously. No one was injured.
Anyone with information about the location of this suspect is asked to call the Salado Police Department at 254-947-5681.
