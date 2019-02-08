The Lampasas Municipal Court will be participating in a warrant round-up beginning next week, according to the city.
The Lampasas Police Department will be enhancing enforcement to serve warrants beginning Feb. 11, and will be out making arrests beginning Feb. 23 for individuals who have outstanding, unpaid Lampasas Municipal Court fines.
The city recommends those with outstanding fines make payments via the following options:
- In person: At Lampasas Municipal Court 405 S. Main St. (City Council Chambers) during the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payment methods accepted are cash, money orders and credit card. Personal checks will not be accepted.
- By phone: Via 512-556-4909 to submit a Visa, Discover or MasterCard payment during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- By mail: Addressed to Lampasas Municipal Court at 312 E. Third Street Lampasas, Texas 76550.
- Night drop: Payment may be dropped off at the Lampasas City Hall drop box on the south side of building. Include name, phone number and indicate “Municipal Court” on envelope.
- Payments may also be made online at www.easyticketpayment.com.
Payments must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 to avoid warrant process. To inquire about an outstanding balance, contact 512-556-4909.
