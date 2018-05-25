The first week of testimony in the capital murder trial of Rico Doyle, 38, is ending today and will continue next week, according to court officials.
“This week we have presented civilian and law enforcement testimony and will continue through this week,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Thursday.
Doyle is being tried in the 426th District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek.
Garza said he expects the trial to last two weeks.
Prosecutors have approached the case carefully because it is a capital murder trial with a possibility of the death penalty at stake, Garza said previously.
It took almost two months of jury selection and interviews of more than 230 people before a jury was seated Monday.
Doyle pleaded not guilty in September 2015 to the charges of capital murder of Kysha D. Edmond-Gray, 42, and Deanna Louise Buster, 38, in downtown Killeen on April 21, 2015. He also pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on allegations of wounding three other people during the same incident, according to court records.
First Assistant District Attorney Paul McWilliams is prosecuting the case, according to court records. Doyle’s defense attorney is John Richard Donahue from Waco.
Doyle has been in the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1.2 million since being arrested in April 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.