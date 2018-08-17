Law enforcement across the nation have been tracking the Gangster Disciple street gang since the 1990s, according to FBI reports on the gang.
Some of their members were arrested in Killeen and Waco during a recent drug investigation.
The 28 people arrested in connection with the case were members of the gang, according to officials from the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, in Waco, at a news conference in Waco on Thursday.
The investigation into the gang-based drug distribution enterprise began in October 2015, according to the federal indictment that was unsealed on Thursday.
Eight of the men arrested and facing at least one federal charge were from Killeen: Samuel Earl Smith, 44, is facing three charges; Donovan Lafurd Ray Jacobs, 25, is facing three charges; Leonta Odell Gladden, 30, is facing three charges; Terrell Jefferson, 32, is facing three charges; Derrick L. Jacques, 41, is facing three charges; Joshua Deanthony Bailey, 29, is facing two charges; Jomar Kenyatta Bush, 44, is facing one charge; and Jeffrey Ellis, 33, is facing one charge, according to U.S. District Court records.
The men all are accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine or crack cocaine.
“It’s all a culmination of years of work,” said Charles “Chuck” Kimble, Killeen police chief, on Friday. He said it is “a big deal” for Killeen, especially because “the Gangster Disciples have tentacles that reach nationally.”
The Gangster Disciples are a black gang that has been traditionally been involved in burglaries, robberies, auto theft and illegal narcotics distribution. They have roots in Memphis and Chicago, according to the FBI. They are a “visible…and violent…” street gang.
They are “cousins” to the Crips street gang, the FBI reports.
