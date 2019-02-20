One woman was in Bell County Jail on Wednesday after she was accused of hitting, stomping on and throwing an elderly man.
Tangela Farica Davenport, 36, was charged with injury to an elderly individual — intentional bodily injury.
According to the arrest affidavit, Kofficers responded to a violent domestic disturbance call Monday. When they arrived, the 65-year-old victim told them the suspect had hit him in the head with her fists, threw him out of his wheelchair to the ground and then stomped on his foot, according to the affidavit.
The suspect, identified as Davenport, said she beat the man up because he made her mad, according to the affidavit.
Davenport was being held on a $50,000 bond.
Also arraigned Wednesday on an unrelated charge was:
Zamante Jamon Alvis on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
