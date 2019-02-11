A Killeen woman was in the Bell County Jail on Monday after being accused of causing serious injury to a child.
Leeellen Rios, 23, was arraigned on a charge of intentional injury to a child with serious bodily injury.
According to the arrest affidavit, Baylor, Scott & White McLane’s Children’s Hospital contacted the Killeen Police Department on Feb. 5 after a 6-week-old child came into the hospital with 31 fractures and injuries.
A nurse at the hospital told police that many of the injuries were indicative of child abuse, according to the affidavit.
When officers responded to the hospital, they met with Rios, the child’s caregiver. According to the affidavit, Rios said she caused the child’s injuries by “squeezing (the child) really tight” against her chest and by pulling the child by the arms and legs.
Rios was booked into Bell County Jail on Saturday on a $200,000 bond.
Also arraigned Monday, in an unrelated case, was Vanessa Becks, on a charge of intentional bodily injury to a child.
