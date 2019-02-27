A woman from Cuero was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday on the felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15 years of age after a Killeen police officer pulled her over for reckless driving on New Year’s Eve, according to court documents.
Kandice Sherrell Williams, 25, was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
On Dec. 31, 2018, around 8:24 p.m., a Killeen police officer was dispatched to the area of Sharp Cemetery Road off State Highway 195 in response to a “reckless driver” call, according to the arrest affidavit.
The caller told police that he saw a red Chevy Impala on State Highway 195, “swerving and failing to maintain a single lane, and that he also observed the driver...to be drinking an unknown beverage,” police said.
Police located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near Stan Schlueter Loop, where the officer identified the driver as Williams and a back seat passenger as a 7-year-old child, according to the affidavit.
The officer said Williams had “blood-shot, glassy” eyes and alcohol emanating from her breath. She “did poorly” on a sobriety test.
Also indicted, in unrelated cases, were:
Coby Juanyae Carlton, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Justin Patscheck Ellis, 30, of Harker Heights, on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and debit card abuse.
Matthew C. Stockton, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
James Tyrone Crathers, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Larry Pervin Kidd, Jr., 23, of Killeen, on a charge of accident involving injury, failure to stop and render aid.
Nilmary Soriano Calderon, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
