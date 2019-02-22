A 49-year-old woman was booked into Bell County Jail Friday afternoon after police say she stole more than $5,000 from her former place of employment.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Jo-Ann Paredes Friday, who faces a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000. Her bond was set at $50,000.
In October, Killeen police met with employees at a local pest control service center, who accused Paredes of stealing customer payments when she worked with the company, according to an arrest affidavit. Paredes allegedly quit soon after she was questioned about financial documents.
An internal review of bank and deposit records revealed that Paredes was not depositing cash payments made by customers between Feb. 4 through July 30 of last year, according to the affidavit.
In an unrelated case, Elicia Mcneil, 24, was arraigned and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance in an amount of less than 4 grams but more than 1 gram. Her bond was set at $30,000.
