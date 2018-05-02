A Killeen woman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Tuesday on a charge of harassment of a public servant after allegedly breaking the window at the municipal court building as revenge against a city marshal, according to the arrest affidavit.
A city marshal at the court building spoke with Rashari Nae Fonne Brent, 17, about her behavior in court. Later, a witness told the marshal a window had been broken and a woman was running around the back of the building, police said.
Brent was bleeding from her arm, which she rubbed onto a chair in the office waiting for Killeen police to arrive, according to the affidavit. Police said she spit around the room, on the marshal and cursed at the marshal and judge.
Brent was in the Bell County Jail on a bond of $100,000.
Also arraigned in unrelated cases Wednesday were:
Jose Luis Orta, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. Orta was in the Bell County Jail on a bond of $20,000.
Stacy Jobaz Sanders, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. Sanders was in the Bell County Jail on a bond of $30,000.
