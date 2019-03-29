A Killeen woman was arrested Tuesday night after police reportedly confronted her amid a violent clash with a man.
Jolynn Nicole Elcock, 37, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Friday and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $100,000.
Just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Killeen police responded to a call on a fight with weapons in the 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market 400, according to an arrest affidavit. A man with a bloodied torso was holding a handgun as Elcock stood several feet away wielding a knife, police say.
An officer ordered both to drop their weapons. The victim complied, but Elcock refused and was pushed to the ground by police before she dropped her bloodstained knife, according to the affidavit.
The wounded man told police he had just arrived home from work when he saw Elcock pounding on another woman’s car. He confronted Elcock, according to the affidavit, which led to her retrieving the gun that police first saw the man holding.
The man said when he saw Elcock pulling the handgun out from her shirt, he grabbed it from her and pushed her to the ground. Elcock, however, swung at the man with a knife and struck him in the chin, police say.
“I stabbed the s—t out of him,” Elcock reportedly told police. Her eyes were glossy and her speech was slurred, according to the affidavit, and reportedly smelled of alcohol.
Police say they also made contact with Elcock about an hour before the clash, when a 9-1-1 caller said she threw a chair toward her son. An officer just told her to go inside her residence.
In unrelated cases:
- Kevin Jay Bejarano was arraigned and faces a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit theft.
- Tyanda Bathsheba Trent was arraigned and faces a charge of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver in an amount of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Shanice Monique Sims was arraigned and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance in the amount of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- William Windle was arraigned and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance in the amount of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Curtis Scott Sudler was arraigned and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance in the amount of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
