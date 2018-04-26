A Killeen woman was arraigned Thursday by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on charges of harassment of a public servant, a felony, after the woman allegedly spit on a police officer, police said.
Officers were dispatched to a call Tuesday in which someone was lying in the street. Semone Kanitha Collier, 23, resisted arrest when an officer tried to detain her for public intoxication, police said.
“Collier made numerous derogatory statements to the officer, attempted to kick his car camera, and attempted to spit on him while in the vehicle,” the arrest affidavit stated.
The officer said he used his raincoat to shield himself from her saliva. When she was removed from the vehicle after trying to spit on him in the vehicle, she managed to spit in his face, according to the arrest affidavit.
Collier was no longer in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. Her bond was $5,000.
