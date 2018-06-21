Killeen police arrested a woman on Tuesday after they say she broke into a man’s house and assaulted him.
Daysha Monae Janeeke Marshall, 30, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Wednesday on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. Marshall was given a bond of $50,000 on the charge and was in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
Officers responded to a domestic assault call and found a man who said Marshall, a former girlfriend, “had come to his residence uninvited and began to break his window, enter through a broken window, and assault him,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Officers noted (the victim’s) shirt was torn, and he was bleeding from recent wounds.”
Officers said they saw Marshall leaving the residence with a pickaxe handle in her hand. The house’s windows and interior had been damaged.
“Officers spoke with Marshall who admitted entering the residence and assaulting (the victim) because she had seen him with another woman,” the affidavit states.
Also arraigned by Brown, in unrelated cases, were:
Patrice Spears Kenton, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. Kenton was given a $30,000 bond on the charge and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Zamir Ishmael Grant, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana, 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces. Grant was given a $40,000 bond on the charge and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
