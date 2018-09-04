A woman is in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon after Harker Heights police said she kicked an officer who was trying to arrest her on a charge of terroristic threat with a BB gun.
Chelsea Maleek Jones, 23, of Temple, is charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony, and terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor. She is being held on $105,000 in bonds, according to jail records.
Harker Heights police responded on Monday to a call of an armed subject in a vehicle in the 300 block of East Knight’s Way. Police found the car and identified Jones as the person inside the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said a victim reported that Jones had been pointing a BB handgun at her vehicle. “The victim…stated she believed the gun was real and was in fear for her life,” according to the affidavit.
Another officer arrived to assist in the arrest, escorting Jones to a patrol car and asking her to sit in the back seat.
The officer said “Jones refused to sit down and he had to physically move her into the patrol car,” the affidavit states. “After she was seated she kicked him in the knee. (The officer) said he heard a pop, felt pain and fell to the ground.”
The officer had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.
Also arraigned, in unrelated charges, were:
Matthew Richard Darsam, 35, on a charge of aggravated assault threaten bodily injury. Darsam was being held in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly Cook, 30, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Cook was given a $20,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Jennifer Ann Martin, 44, on a charge of theft of property in an amount of $2,500 or more. Martin was being held in the Bell County Jail on a $30,000 bond as of Tuesday.
Claborn Joiner, 43, on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Joiner was being held in the Bell County Jail on a $20,000 bond as of Tuesday.
Alexis Kay Fanney, 24, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Fanney was being held in the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling $43,500 as of Tuesday.
