A woman was named in a Coryell County indictment this week after police said she provided alcohol to minors, including to two Gatesville High School sophomores killed in a crash almost one month ago, according to court records.
Brittany Hallman, 47, who was indicted on Tuesday, was not listed in the Coryell County Jail on Thursday. She had been booked into jail after turning herself in to police on Wednesday, according to media reports.
Hallman is charged with tampering with evidence, according to the indictment.
The indictment alleges that Hallman gave alcohol to minors and then “intentionally or knowingly destroyed or concealed alcoholic containers, with intent to impair its availability as evidence in the investigation.”
Sixteen-year-olds Ethan Sandell and Kyle Tennison were killed in a single-car accident on April 27 just after 1 a.m., approximately a mile north of Old Osage Road in Coryell County.
