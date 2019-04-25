A Killeen woman was arraigned on Thursday after a state trooper found several kinds of narcotics in her vehicle, police said.
Yaquita Abrene Brown, 27, was arraigned on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, a felony.
She was given a $50,000 bond by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
On April 23, a trooper pulled over a vehicle for having tinted windows that were too dark, according to the arrest affidavit. The trooper identified Brown as the driver and said he “detected an odor he recognized from training and experience as marijuana emanating from Brown’s breath,” police said.
Police said she admitted to smoking marijuana earlier. Police searched the vehicle and found “a clear plastic baggie with multiple multi-colored pills and a powdery substance.”
The substances later were determined to be Ecstasy, or MDMA, and methamphetamine, according to the arrest affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.