A woman accused of shoplifting at Walmart was charged with drug possession after a search by a Killen Police Department officer.
Kirstine Brinae Valentine was arraigned Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of possessing less than a gram of a controlled substance. Her bail was set at $20,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, Valentine was seen putting several bags of chicken and two bathing suits in her purse as she walked through the Walmart store in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard in Killeen. The loss prevention officer said Valentine bypassed the checkout lines at the store without attempting to pay for the items. The affidavit states Valentine was apprehended and the merchandise was recovered.
When a Killeen police officer arrived at the store, the loss prevention officer said the store would press charges against Valentine. According to the affidavit, the officer performed a search of the woman’s purse and found a white, powdery substance in a small plastic bag. The officer field-tested the substance and determined it was a half-gram of cocaine. Valentine was then arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Testing of the substance at a Department of Public Safety lab is still pending.
Also arraigned Tuesday in an unrelated case was Morris Parker. He was charged with possessing less than a gram of methamphetamine and had bond set at $20,000.
