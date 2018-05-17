A 39-year-old woman working in Killeen was arrested Wednesday evening following a wave of massage parlor police raids in Central Texas.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Yan Huang Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of prostitution. Huang was given a bond of $3,000.
No address is provided for Huang on the Bell County Jail inmate roster.
Officers executed a search warrant at Rose Chinese Massage, 501 W. Elms St. Upon investigation and interviews with customers, police determined that Huang offered sexual contact with a customer for extra money during the course of a massage.
Massage parlors in Killeen, Harker Heights and Temple were among several in Texas Wednesday where search warrants were worked by law enforcement, according to several sources. Police, including at least one person in SWAT gear, were seen entering massage businesses during lunchtime Wednesday.
An aide with the Attorney General’s Office said further information on the wave of raids in massage parlors is pending upon more agencies reporting their findings.
Police and at least one person in SWAT gear were on scene Wednesday at Royal Spa, 1206 W. Jasper Drive, as a search warrant was worked. A call to Royal Spa today was not answered.
Police were also seen Wednesday at China Massage, 2904 Trimmier Road, just before lunchtime.
Lt. Stephen Miller with Heights police confirmed one parlor, Q Massage at 108 Farm-to-Market 2410, was searched Wednesday.
Sgt. Kevin Miller with Copperas Cove police said no massage parlors in Cove were searched Wednesday.
Killeen police could not be reached for comment Thursday.
In Temple, four people were arrested after massage parlors were raided Wednesday.
Qian Xinghua, 68, Sun Aixia, 54, and Xiao Xin Zhang, 58, were arrested and charged with working in a massage parlor without a proper license. Yihua Zhang, 58, is charged with promotion of prostitution.
All four people were taken to the Bell County Jail.
Police executed the warrants at Temple message parlors at Asian Massage at 918 S. 31st St., Suite B, A+ Spa Massage at 1407 S. 31st St. and at Massage Body Work Reflexology at 2810 Oakdale Drive.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
