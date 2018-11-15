A woman was arrested Wednesday morning in Killeen, accused of possessing marijuana and methamphetamine in April.
Michelle Tina Murren, 28, is charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Her bond is set at $20,000.
On April 12, police pulled over a vehicle with a defective license plate light at the intersection of Littleleaf Drive and west Elms Road, according to an arrest affidavit. An officer smelt marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Once the officer searched Murren’s purse, they reportedly located a glass jar containing a green, leafy substance, a bottle containing burnt marijuana “roaches,” and a pink pill.
Lab results from the Texas Department of Public Safety indicate the pill contained meth and weighed .16 grams, according to the affidavit.
