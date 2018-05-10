A Killeen woman’s 911 call for a medical emergency ended in charges of resisting arrest, search and transport and criminal trespass after an incident at Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights on Wednesday night.
Three Harker Heights police officers also allegedly were injured in the incident, police said Thursday.
Jonique Tasha Crothers, 36, was in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. Bond information was not available.
After being transported by EMS to Seton, the woman became “loud and uncooperative” when she was told she was fine to go home, Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department spokesman, said in an email on Thursday.
The woman had complained about high blood sugar and high sickle cells.
“She stated she would not leave unless they got her an ambulance ride to Scott & White Hospital where she felt she would receive the treatment she requested,” Miller said.
He said that hospital staff continued to tell her she had to leave and security called Harker Heights police officers, who warned her she would be criminally trespassing if she continued to stay.
The woman “said she wouldn’t go outside with officers because she needed to stay seated because her high blood sugar and high sickle cells and she would get up if she got her ambulance,” Miller said.
Officers completed a criminal trespass warning but the woman refused to sign it.
“When officers attempted to get her up she physically resisted and started punching and kicking three officers, all of whom had bruises that were photographed and entered into evidence,” Miller said.
While being handcuffed she continued to yell that police officers should shoot her. She was taken to Metroplex Hospital in Killeen before being released back to police who transported her to the Harker Heights police department for booking, Miller said.
