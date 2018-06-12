A woman was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony, after police and a K-9 found cocaine under her seat during a traffic stop, police said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Irene Jovita Martinez, 54, on Monday, and imposed a $75,000 bond on the charge. Martinez was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
Killeen police stopped a woman who made a wide turn on Sunday. A K-9 officer alerted to the woman’s vehicle during “an open air sniff,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The K-9 alerted to the vehicle for the presence of narcotic odors and subsequently assisted in a search of the vehicle.”
An officer said that under the driver’s seat was a cardboard box with bags, a spoon with white powder residue, and a plastic bag with more than 8 grams of a substance that later tested positive for cocaine.
Police said Martinez admitted to selling cocaine for about two months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.