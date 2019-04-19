TEMPLE — A woman allegedly took a knife Monday from the kitchen and put it to her boyfriend’s throat.
A Temple Police Department report outlined what reportedly happened April 17 in the 400 block of Fryers Creek Circle.
Arrested was Heather Michelle Hickey, and Temple Police charged her with aggravated assault with a knife or other weapon, police spokesman Cody Weems said. Her case was reviewed by Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, he said.
Officers arrived just before 1 p.m. Hickey admitted she punched her boyfriend after their fight became physical. She also threatened him with the knife, the report said.
The victim said Hickey became violent and threw things around the apartment. When the victim reportedly tried to leave, Hickey blocked the door, according to the victim.
Officers saw a mark on the boyfriend’s neck, Weems said.
She was in the Bell County Jail on Thursday. No bail was set by press time.
