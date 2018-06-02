A 38-year-old female suspect was charged Friday with shooting a woman in the chest in the 800 block of Sissom Road on Thursday.
On Friday, the Bell County District’s Attorney’s Office returned a complaint for Nazeema Nicole Augustin on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. Augustin allegedly shot a 31-year-old female victim following an altercation over the use of a vehicle.
Killeen police said officers were notified a female suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest was dropped off at Metroplex Hospital at 8:33 a.m. Thursday.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and Augustin were involved in a verbal altercation about the use of a vehicle, when Augustin produced a handgun. The two females began to struggle over the keys and the handgun, when the handgun discharged, striking the victim.
The victim was subsequently airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
Augustin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and assigned a $100,000 bond.
Police said Augustin will be transported to the Bell County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.