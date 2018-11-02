A 37-year-old woman was charged Friday with driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a 13-year-old passenger in her car, according to an arrest affidavit.
Killeen police said an officer was directing traffic at the site of a crash Oct. 31 when a vehicle disregarded the officer’s instructions and nearly hit him.
Other officers at the scene stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Michelle Lynn Dowd. Officers said they found multiple open containers of alcohol “in plain view” in the vehicle.
According to police, there was also a 13-year-old male passenger in the car.
Officers administered a field sobriety test on scene, which Dowd failed, police said. Dowd was placed under arrest and given a breathalyzer test, which showed her blood alcohol level at 0.176 and 0.172 — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.
The affidavit did not include the time or location of the incident.
Dowd was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and assigned a bond of $20,000.
