TEMPLE — A Temple woman who accused a Williamson County man of breaking into her home in 2017 and assaulting her is scheduled to be in court for her pretrial hearing April 24.
Faith Cox will be tried on a Class B misdemeanor charge of filing a false report. She could be fined up to $2,000 or spend up to 180 days in the Bell County Jail.
Cox filed a police report that claimed her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Precopia, broke into her home and assaulted her with a box cutter. However, Precopia was able to prove he was innocent — he was 70 miles away at the time Cox said the incident happened.
A Temple Police officer responding Sept. 20, 2017, to an assault call found Cox with cuts and injuries to her face and chest. A sexual assault nurse saw linear cuts to her face and chest that she said were probably made by a box cutter or something similar.
A Facebook post of a picture, text messages, affidavits from other people who were with him and cellphone tower pings proved Precopia was in Austin. It was a simple selfie that helped him avoid prison.
He had a bulletproof alibi, his attorney Rick Flores previously told the Telegram.
Precopia was arrested by Georgetown Police officers two days after Cox made the burglary and assault accusations. He was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and violation of a protective order with assault.
Cox was granted a protective order in 2016 against Precopia for another allegation against him.
His family had to post a $150,000 bond before he was released and had to take out a loan to handle the expenses of bailing him out and hiring an attorney.
Precopia could have been sentenced to life in prison if he’d been convicted.
Flores previously said the family would consider legal action against Cox. A Telegram call to Flores wasn’t returned Friday by press time.
Some misdemeanor offenses can be enhanced to a felony offense depending upon the circumstances surrounding the charge, Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols said. However, filing a false report is not one of those offenses, Nichols recently told Precopia’s family.
Unfortunately, signing petitions or calling the Bell County Commissioner’s Court won’t change Texas laws, Nichols said. He recommended that anyone with a desire to affect change contact their state representatives.
