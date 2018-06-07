A woman who was charged in 2017 with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a second degree felony, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by District Court Judge John Gauntt to 10 years of deferred adjudicated probation on Thursday, a court official said.
Rebecca Estrada, 30, was babysitting 8-month-old Landon Rasmussen of Killeen on January 11, 2017, when she left him alone in the tub while she went to answer the doorbell, according to the arrest affidavit.
Rasmussen was in critical condition for about two weeks, but was pronounced dead Jan. 29 at Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.
After Estrada’s guilty plea, the 27th Judicial District court proceeded to the sentencing phase, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza in a news release. “The state called several witnesses to testify in connection with the possible sentencing of Estrada.”
Garza said there was no plea agreement made in the case, and the judge could have sentenced Estrada to serve a jail term from two to 20 years in prison.
“Once the testimony was completed, the state argued that Estrada should be held accountable by serving time in the penitentiary for her actions that lead to the death of Rasmussen while the defense counsel argued for probation,” Garza said.
Deferred adjudication is a type of probation in which “the finding of guilt is deferred and the individual remains subject to the full range of punishment," Garza explained.
“Following the sentencing, family members presented an allocation stating how their lives have been completely destroyed due to the actions of Rebecca Marie Estrada,” Garza said.
