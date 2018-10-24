A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted one woman on a charge of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon after she was accused of stabbing another woman in the back of the head.
Candace Marie Amburgey, 36, of Marble Falls, was in Bell County Jail Wednesday on a $100,000 bond, according to the arrest warrant.
According to the report, the victim was talking to a man near the intersection of Sprott Avenue and 8th Street in Killeen when an unknown woman reportedly stabbed the victim in the head. When officers arrived on the scene they found the man dressing the wound on the victim’s head.
Other witnesses to the attack gave officers a description of the attacker and said she had apparently fled to a nearby Taco Bell. Police located the woman and identified her as Amburgey.
When Amburgey was being interviewed about the attack, she reportedly admitted to stabbing the victim in the head.
Amburgey was booked into Bell County Jail on Sept. 29.
Also indicted on Wednesday in Killeen were:
Chandrea McClendon on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Damion Justin Altamirano on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ruben Edward Heights on a charge of burglary of a habitation with an intent to commit theft.
Seth Aaron Kaplan on a charge of robbery as well as a charge on evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
William Tiwayne Collier II on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.