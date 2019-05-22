A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen woman on a state jail felony after police said she damaged a man’s apartment after setting several fires last year.
Breyonna Christler, 24, was indicted on a charge of arson of a building, habitation or vehicle, recklessly causing damage, according to court records. She was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Police said that on April 18, 2018, Christler “set fires in multiple locations at an apartment she shared with (the man) after an argument between the two,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Investigators went to the apartment in Killeen and “observed smoke damage to the ceiling and floor in the bathroom and one of the bedrooms,” police said. A bedroom closet contained “extensive fire, heat and smoke damage.”
Also indicted, in unrelated charges, were:
Edwin A. Garcia Rivera, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of trademark counterfeiting greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Quinton Ford, 17, of Huntsville, on two charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Keith Bernard Fleming, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of sex offender’s duty to register for life.
Antoine Isaac McDaniels, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Jamie Demond Bailey, 43, of Austin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Deroddy Roshae Todd, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Kirstine Brinae Valentine, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Torrey Garcia Torres, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Tyanda Bathsheba Trent, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Demetres J. Easterling, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana, 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Michael Shawn Gray, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Marty Lawerence Cruz, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Tayon Marqua Hill, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Clint Demetri Jones, 32, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm (repeat offender).
Dante Ressico Pagano, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Robert Lee Blas, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault.
