A fourth person was indicted in the murder case of a Copperas Cove teenager in November of 2017, an official said on Tuesday.
A Coryell County grand jury indicted Makenah Taliana Faaola-Sommervold, 17, and she is being held in the Coryell County with a $500,000 bond on a murder charge. She was booked into jail on Sept. 21, 2018, according to jail records.
The four people are charged in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Larry Anthony Quinn Thomas in the 300 block of Bonnie Lane in Cove in November 2017.
Thomas died a day later, according to court records.
Faaola-Sommervold’s arrest “is related to the other suspects in the Bonnie Lane murder last November,” said Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd. “She was detained as a juvenile originally, but has been certified as an adult since then.”
Three other people are facing charges in the case.
Andrew Faaola Sommervold, 21, was being held in the Coryell County Jail on a murder charge with $520,000 bond as of Tuesday. He was booked into jail on Dec. 31, 2017, after being extradited from California, according to Cove police in January.
Also facing a murder charge is Jamiroquai Michael Onyemaechi Kiaunte Ejiawoko, 18, of Cove. He was arrested on Nov. 16, 2017, and was listed on Tuesday with a $500,000 bond in the Coryell County Jail.
Another suspect, Joshua David Vega, 23, of Cove, was not listed in the Coryell County Jail as of Tuesday. Vega was arraigned by Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn in November and given a $500,000 bond.
Police arrived at Bonnie Lane at 10:35 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2017, to see Thomas suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
A preliminary investigation showed an argument took place in the early evening between Thomas and the suspects. Following the argument, the suspects left the scene and returned before the shooting, police said.
Emergency medical services personnel rushed Thomas to Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.
Also indicted in Coryell County, on unrelated charges, were:
Jaclyn Lee Barnard, 25, on a charge of manufacture or deliver of controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Wesley Ray Tabors, 29, on a charge of stalking.
Cristian Julio Carela, 30, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less.
Robert Jose Delucca, 26, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than 4 grams.
D’Angelo James Jenkins, 30, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
