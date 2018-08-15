A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Killeen woman on three felony charges after police said she threatened three people with a gun and let her pit bulls attack a man.
Lashai Jean-Baptist, 22, of Killeen, was indicted on three charges of aggravated assault threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Jean-Baptist was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 1300 block of Briggs Road in Killeen on May 26 regarding a domestic disturbance with weapons, according to the arrest affidavit.
Victims told deputies that Jean-Baptist “had come to the residence and pulled a gun, and pointed it at (two women and a man)…and told (the two women) that she would kill them,” police said.
The suspect let her two pit bull dogs out of the garage and the two dogs began to attack a man who was doing yard work at the residence, according to the affidavit.
The man attempted to get the dogs off him, “but the suspect said if he hurt her dogs she would kill him,” the affidavit states. “The suspect pointed the gun at him from approximately a foot away and threatened to shoot him if he injured the dogs.”
Police said the man went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Also indicted, in unrelated charges, were:
Gloria Woods, 36, of Killeen, on charges of unlawful carrying a weapon in a prohibited place and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Taesean Leroy Little, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Travarius Leon Dent, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
Darrell Terrell McMillan, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Jeffery Jerome Lenton, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Donald Daniel Eagen Jr., 20, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Renato Prazina, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Raymundo Barron Jr., 39, of Harker Heights, on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Hayden Freeman, 21, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Talisha V. Brooks, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest or detention.
Isabel Sanchez, 19, of Killeen, on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Kevin James Scharf, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Roberto Jose Delucca, 26, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Henry Nieves Hernandez, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Zamir Ishmael Grant, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Victor Clay Fowler, 58, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Wendy Lynn Muckelvaney, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Robert Allen Pugh, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Adrian Dominic Smith, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Deborah Renee White, 45, of Hamilton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.