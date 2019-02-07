A Killeen woman pleaded guilty this week to robbing a woman last year outside of a McDonald’s in Killeen, according to a court official.
Natasha Cerress Borgella, 30, of Nolanville, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the 27th Judicial District Court and sentencing is set for March 28, according to Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Borgella was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday morning with a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
She was arrested, along with a man, on March 16, 2018, after police were dispatched around 8 p.m. to the McDonald’s in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue regarding a woman asking for help, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that two people she knew exited their vehicle and yelled at her.
Police said the victim began to run away from the people but then dropped her purse in the roadway. When she turned around to retrieve her purse, the pair picked up her purse and ran back to their vehicle.
When the victim ran toward the pair, the woman later identified as Borgella struck the woman in the face with her fist and the man then picked the woman up and slammed her onto the ground, according to the affidavit.
“This hurt her and she felt as if she blacked out,” police said.
The two then took more items from the victim and locked the doors to their vehicle, refusing to let the victim inside. The victim struck the windows of the vehicle, asking the accused pair to return her items, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said the man put his vehicle in reverse while the victim was on the hood of the vehicle, causing her to fall.
The victim sustained a scrape to her elbow and a cut on her wrist.
Security footage from the restaurant shows a man and woman who fit descriptions of Borgella and the man, police said.
