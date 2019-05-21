TEMPLE — A woman found hiding in a closet Monday morning reportedly lied about her name and had a warrant for her arrest.
Taylor Shea Davis, 28, of Temple, had a Killeen Police felony warrant for injury to an elderly individual causing intentional bodily injury.
Added to her charges were the reported failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, a Class A misdemeanor filed by Temple Police.
Temple Police had a disturbance report at about 1:58 a.m. The caller said his ex-girlfriend was causing problems and he wanted her removed, spokesman Chris Christoff said.
Officers found Davis hiding in a closet, and she reportedly lied about her name. It was later she was identified and it was found she had an active Bell County warrant.
Davis appeared sick, so EMS was called. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple to be checked and was cleared, Christoff said.
An affidavit explains why Davis had a warrant for her arrest.
An assault was reported Oct. 14, 2018, in Killeen on Rancier Avenue at a self-service carwash. A man said a woman sprayed him in the face with pepper spray after he briefly argued with her about her children climbing on a vacuum cleaner pedestal, the affidavit said. The man was 66 years old.
Surveillance camera video showed a red minivan pull up to a vacuum, and the woman sprayed what seemed to be pepper spray at the man. The minivan was found nearby, and Davis was a passenger in it. She later said she “maced” him because he yelled at her friend.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke issued the warrant Nov. 14, 2018.
Davis was jailed Monday on a $40,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.