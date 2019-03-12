A 53-year-old woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after police say she robbed a gas station and assaulted a man.
Laura Lee Lloyd was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Tuesday afternoon and faces a charge of robbery. Her bond is set at $100,000.
On Sunday, Killeen police were called to a Valero gas station in the 1000 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a reported robbery, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers were told Lloyd reached over the counter and took a pack of cigarettes without paying for them, then struck a man twice on the side of his head before leaving, the affidavit said.
Security video of the robbery reportedly matched the description of the incident.
