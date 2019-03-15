A Killeen woman faces a drug charge after police say she called officers when she consumed candy containing marijuana.
Ayesha La’France Smith, 40, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Friday afternoon and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance of 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams. Her bond was set at $50,000.
On Christmas Day, police say they met with Smith after she thought she “was going to die” after eating 10 gummy bears, according to an arrest affidavit. Police say they found gummy candy and other food items that were labeled to contain marijuana.
According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the snacks contained THC and weighed more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams.
