A Killeen woman was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom on Friday morning after police said she and another woman stole a handgun and purses from a woman at a Killeen hotel a few years ago, an official said on Friday.
Geneva Madrid, 37 “was sentenced to 5 years in prison on the robbery charge,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Killeen police responded on March 6, 2017, to a hotel in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street in reference to a robbery.
The victim told police that Madrid and the other woman took a .40-caliber handgun from the victim and then hit the victim with it. They also stole two purses from the victim, according to the arrest affidavit.
An officer later got permission to search Madrid’s room at the hotel, and found the two purses in a clothes basket on the floor. The handgun was also found after video from the hotel showed Madrid and the other woman walking together with the purses in hand on the north side of the hotel, police said.
Madrid was listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday, with $62,500 in bonds on remaining charges. She is being charged with two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
She already was sentenced to 30 days in county jail by the county court for the Class A misdemeanor charge of failure to identify as a fugitive, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.