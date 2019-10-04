CRIME graphic

A Killeen woman was sentenced to two types of probation this week on two separate charges that resulted from a single drunken wreck last year.

Catherine Tathniea Alexander was sentenced on Thursday to five years of deferred adjudication probation on a felony charge of endangering a child and one year of straight probation for a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, said Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.