A Killeen woman who brought a loaded handgun to Killeen High School in May was sentenced in the 426th Judicial District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek on Monday, an official said on Monday.
Gloria Lashaun Woods “received a 6 year probated sentence for the felony offense of unlawful possession of a weapon at a prohibited place, and she received a 5 year probated sentence for the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance of less than a gram,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
The high school student’s mother was stopped from entering the interior of the building on May 30, and officers then discovered she had a concealed handgun, according to a district spokesman, previously.
Woods had been warned to stay away from the campus after a May 7 trespassing incident, said Terry Abbott, KISD spokesman. When she arrived at the school and entered the main office, a KISD officer stopped her and removed her to an adjacent office where she was arrested on the trespass warrant.
